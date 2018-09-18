Kids help enchant the dragon on stage

Weekends are for family time, fun and the chance to get out and experience new things. This Saturday the Alumni Office of the University of Cyprus offers the chance to do just that with a performance by Mr Kich and the Secret Box of Sounds.

The play, created by the Copernicus artistic team, is a musical theatre experience for children from three to ten-years-old. Actors will not just hit their mark and speak their lines, kids will also be very involved in the event. A theatrical narrative, together with physical pantomime and pre-recorded sounds will help tell the tale of Mr Kich.

Kids and parents will go on a journey, led by Dimitris Krikos and Marialena Papatriadafillou, who will show what happens when you follow your heart.

Mr Kich will leave the city of Phasar in search of his heart’s desire when he comes across an imprisoned princess, a terrible dragon and a secret box that he will fill with forgotten sounds. During this magical adventure children will learn how to recognise certain sounds, distinguish between musical sounds and help the two story-tellers answer questions that will help Mr Kich to enchant the terrible dragon Mousikodon.

Mr Kich and the Secret Box of Sounds has been performed for three consecutive years in Athens and was also performed in Thessaloniki in February 2017.

The text is by Angelos Angelou and Emil Sinin.

Mr. Kich and the Secret Box of Sounds

A show for children by the Copernicus team. September 22. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 5pm. In Greek. Tel: 22-894356