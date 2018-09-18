Lecture at Frederick on earthquake protection

The department of civil engineering at the University of Frederick and the department of geological surveys of the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and the Environment, in the framework of the implementation of the Microzone Study in part of Famagusta, in addition to the Scientific and Technical Chamber (Etek) and the Association of Civil Engineers (Spolmik) will hold a lecture on: Microzone studies: the basic tool of the state for seismic design, estimation of seismic vulnerability of structures and management of pre-earthquake and post-earthquake situations.

The lecture will take place on Wednesday, September 19 at 6.30pm at the Tassos Papadopoulos Hall, New Building (1st Floor), in Nicosia.

Professor Kyriazis Pittikakis, professor at the Department of Civil Engineering of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and president of the European Earthquake Engineering Society (EEEE), will be the key speaker.