Neapolis students show results of their labours

The third annual End of Year Student Exhibition of the School of Architecture, Engineering, Land and Environmental Sciences opened on September 12 at Neapolis University.

The exhibition includes projects from all semesters, as well as research and diploma theses from graduating students, completed within 2016-2018.

The student work showcases the emphasis placed by the programme on architecture and the postgraduate programme on landscape architecture on strengthening synergies with the local community, and also draws connections with international architectural ideas and contemporary technological advancements. Through theoretical experimentation and practical applications, students offer their own solutions to environmental, socio-cultural and techno-economic concerns, supporting local and regional development while shaping their own professional futures.

The exhibition remains open until October 5 from 8am to 8pm