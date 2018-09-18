Neapolis students show results of their labours

September 18th, 2018 Education, School news 0 comments

Neapolis students show results of their labours

The third annual End of Year Student Exhibition of the School of Architecture, Engineering, Land and Environmental Sciences opened on September 12 at Neapolis University.

The exhibition includes projects from all semesters, as well as research and diploma theses from graduating students, completed within 2016-2018.

The student work showcases the emphasis placed by the programme on architecture and the postgraduate programme on landscape architecture on strengthening synergies with the local community, and also draws connections with international architectural ideas and contemporary technological advancements. Through theoretical experimentation and practical applications, students offer their own solutions to environmental, socio-cultural and techno-economic concerns, supporting local and regional development while shaping their own professional futures.

 

The exhibition remains open until October 5 from 8am to 8pm

 

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close