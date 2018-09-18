No plan to lower fuel tax, minister says

The government does not favour a change in its tax policy on fuel because it is low compared with the rest of the EU, Finance Minister Harris Georgiades said on Tuesday.

Speaking before the House energy committee, the minister did not rule out revisiting the matter if the price of fuel rose.

Of the low fuel prices in the north, which are attracting thousands of Greek Cypriots who seek to take advantage of the big difference, the minister said there were differences in many products, including medication and food.

“I do not think we can tackle this problem using taxation tools,” he said, especially when it comes to fuel and other products whose price is affected by the economic crisis in Turkey.

Georgiades said such changes should not affect a state’s taxation policy, which must be characterised by stability, nor can it be defined by the decisions of the breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in the north.

MPs heard that the lowest fuel consumption tax in the EU is €330 per 1,000 litres with Cyprus coming in at 15th place when it comes to diesel — €450/1,000 litres.

The island ranks 9th in the EU on unleaded petrol consumption tax with €479. The lowest in the EU is €359.

The government charges 19 per cent VAT on fuel, making Cyprus the third lowest in the EU.