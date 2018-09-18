Perrier bids farewell to summer in the most #extraordinaire way!

On Wednesday 12th September 2018, Perrier bid farewell to the summer, in the most #extraordinaire way!

150 extraordinaire guests, received an invitation hidden in the most iconic bottle of all time, for the most impressive boat party of the year.

Just after sun set, at the old port in Limassol, guests boarded the Perrier Catamaran for a three hour cruise along the town’s coastline.

Amongst the guests were clients and associates of Laiko Cosmos Trading, who are exclusive representatives of Perrier in Cyprus, including media, artists, fashion designers, bloggers and influencers.

Mr Vasilis Petrides, CEO of Laiko Cosmos Trading, thanked all the guests for coming and for their ongoing support over the last 25 years, during which time Perrier remains the leader in its category, in the Cypriot market.

During the evening, guests were able to enjoy Perrier signature cocktails, dance to music by AndrezP and enjoy the French finesse and elegance that characterizes Perrier in the most #extraordinaire way!

