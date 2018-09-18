Plane evacuated at Paphos airport after emergency landing request

Passengers and crew were evacuated from a plane that requested to land at Paphos airport on Tuesday night due to an emergency.

According to the Hermes Airports spokesman Adamos Aspris, the airport was put on guard at approximately 8:50pm when a passenger plane which was in Cyprus’ airspace heading for Egypt requested to land.

“All the necessary procedures were followed and the plane securely landed, ten minutes after 9pm,” he added.

A total of 143 passengers were evacuated along with six crew members, and the necessary checks were being conducted on the aircraft, which came from Belgrade.

Earlier, police had said that the plane requested to land due to a fire alarm that had been raised on the aircraft.