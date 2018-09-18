Spehar says period going forward is ‘very important’

President Nicos Anastasiades and the UN Secretary General’s Special Representative in Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar on Tuesday discussed expectations ahead of new developments on the Cyprus issue later this month.

Both Cypriot leaders are slated to meet separately on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly with UN chief Antonio Guterres, Anastasiades on September 28 and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on September 29.

Also coming up will be a report by Guterres’ envoy Jane Holl Lute on prospects for a positive result from a new round of talks.

After Tuesday’s meeting, Spehar told reporters: “I was very pleased to spend some time with Mr Anastasiades ahead of his upcoming trip. As I usually do at this time of the year I like to touch base with both of the leaders before they go to the General Assembly where both Mr Anastasiades and Mr Akinci will be having bilateral meetings with the Secretary-General.”

Spehar described her meeting with Anastasiades as a “good conversation”.

“We talked about his expectations and I also discussed some very important upcoming issues such as the report that will be tabled in the Security Council in the middle of October on the good offices of the Secretary-General in Cyprus, the outcome of Mrs Lute’s consultations that will be part of it as well and how this is a very important period going forward as we know, because what is in that report, what is in the next report in January is of great interest to the Council in terms of how they understand the way ahead in the future,” Spehar said.

Replying to a question as to whether the Secretary-General would invite the leaders for a trilateral meeting, in New York, Spehar said: “In terms of a tripartite meeting I am not aware of anything of that sort that has been set up. In terms of Mrs Lute’s report, she will be reporting to the Secretary-General quite soon.”