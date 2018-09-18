Win and they can fight over Messi’s shirt, says PSV coach

September 18th, 2018 Champions League, Football, Sport 0 comments

Barcelona host Dutch league leaders PSV Eindhoven, whose coach Mark Van Bommel says he wants his players to stay professional as they face the player he described as the best in the world

PSV Eindhoven coach Mark van Bommel says his players can fight it out for Barcelona star Lionel Messi’s shirt if they win at the Nou Camp on Tuesday as this season’s Champions League begins.

Barcelona host the Dutch league leaders and Van Bommel wants his players to stay professional as they face the player he described as the best in the world.

“If tomorrow we get a good result I don’t care if they fight for Messi’s shirt,” Van Bommel told a news conference.

“That is part of being a professional, to always be concentrating. I know they will ask him for the shirt, but they shouldn’t do it at halftime.”

PSV winger Hirving Lozano may one day line up with the Argentine at Barcelona, having revealed the Catalan side were interested in signing him in the close season after he impressed for Mexico at the World Cup.

“Thanks to God I had a good tournament and many teams asked about me,” said Lozano.

“My agents told me that Barca asked about me and it would be a dream to play here in the future, but now the important thing is focussing on PSV and enjoying it as much as possible.”

