September 19th, 2018 Education, School news 0 comments

99% of UNic medicine graduates found jobs

Based on employment records kept by the careers office at the University of Nicosia medical school of a total 255 graduates so far (from 2015 until 2018), 252 or 99 per cent have already been offered positions at over 200 medical centres around the world for residency training and research.

These include John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, St Mary’s Hospital, King’s College Hospital and the University College Hospital in London, Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston (Harvard University affiliated), Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, Mount Sinai in New York, and the University of Toronto and Dalhousie University in Canada.

These results support the fact that the students benefit significantly from the career development and employment guidance offered by the careers office of the medical school after graduation. It is also a testament to the hard work of the graduates and their recognition by the international medical community, as well as the quality medical education that they have received at the school.

