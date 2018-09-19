A spirit of community

The Fourth Petrolina Charity Festival will spread the message on Sunday in Larnaca that miracles can happen when people come together.

The charity festival, being held to support the Mora Thavmata (Miracle Babies) association, will offer an afternoon full of community spirit. The event in Europe Square will include live music, lots of games, food and competitions.

A number of athletes, including the Olympic Champion Pavlos Kontides, Rally Champion Simos Galatariotis and football players from the Goal in Life charity organisation, will be present to give autographs and take photos with fans. On the entertainment side, expect performances by the Larnaca Children’s Choir and a concert by the Greek band Melisses.

Speaking about the festival, Executive Director of Petrolina (Holdings) Public Ltd, Georgia Lefkariti said “the establishment of the festival as a tradition is due to the great response of the public and the enthusiastic effort of the volunteers of the Petrolina Community, the Petrolina Kids Community and other volunteers.”

Entrance to the festival and participation in the games is free of charge. All the proceeds from the sale of food and drinks will be donated to support the Mora Thavmata (Miracle Babies) Association.

Fourth Petrolina Charity Festival

A festival to support the Mora Thavmata association. September 23. Europe Square, Larnaca. 3pm-11pm. Free. Tel: 22-848000