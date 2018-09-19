Anastasiades to take part in EU summit in Austria

President Nicos Anastasiades will be participating in the informal European Council in the Austrian city of Salzburg on Wednesday and Thursday.

During the meeting, EU leaders will discuss illegal migration, internal security, and Brexit. The council will kick off with a working dinner on Wednesday and ends with a working lunch on Thursday.

On the sidelines of the summit, Anastasiades will take part in a conference organised by the European People’s Party on Wednesday afternoon.

He is travelling with government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou.