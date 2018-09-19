Apollon’s Schembri feels Lazio clash will be their litmus test

By Liam Carter

Europe’s second most prestigious club competition, the Europa League, sees Limassol side Apollon take on Italian giants Lazio in Rome on Thursday night.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, Apollon forward Andre Schembri said that, “although we have been drawn in a difficult group facing teams with sky-high budgets, everything is possible in football. Last year we managed to get good results away from home against similar top-tier clubs.”

Last season, Apollon were eliminated in the group stages after being drawn alongside Everton, Olympique Lyonnais and Atalanta.

Lazio meanwhile reached the quarter finals.

The Limassol club have won just one of their last six European away fixtures, although last year they did draw their first away game against Premier League side Everton.

“Thursday’s match against Lazio will be a good indicator of how far we can progress in the competition,” added Maltese international Schembri.

Apollo have reached the group stages of the competition after beating Lithuania’s Stumbras, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Željezničar, Dinamo Brest of Belarus and Swiss side Basel on away goals in the play-offs.

Apollon have never progressed beyond the group stages, finishing third in their group in 2013/14 and fourth in both their 2014/15 and 2017/18 campaigns.