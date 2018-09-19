KES students taste new alcoholic drinks

September 19th, 2018

The School of Culinary Arts, Hospitality and Tourism of KES College successfully conducted a tasting of new alcoholic beverages made from carobs on behalf of the University of Cyprus with which it collaborated.

The tasting took place at KES College in August by a group of experienced beverage and gastronomic tasters who tested four different drink categories and submitted their findings.

With this collaboration, KES College has helped to strengthen efforts of the University of Cyprus, along with other institutions, to revive the cultivation of carobs in Cyprus and to produce new pioneering products to the Cyprus and international markets.

