People trafficking suspects to be released pending investigation

Five suspects, including three police officers, held in connection with people trafficking were expected to be released on Wednesday without being charged pending the outcome of the investigation.

The five were held on remand for eight days following their arrest last week in connection with people trafficking and sexual exploitation, among others.

Reports said the police decided not to apply for an extension of the remand pending the findings of the investigation into the case that will determine whether they will be charged.

The three officers, aged 38, 41 and 31, were suspended.

The three officers were detained last week on suspicion of taking bribes to turn a blind eye while serving at passport control at Larnaca airport and let through women from third countries who were later employed at a bar in Nicosia.

Two other people, the owner of the bar, 36, and a 33-year-old woman, a third country national, were also arrested.

The alleged offences were committed between December 2017 and August this year in Larnaca and Nicosia, police told a court last week.