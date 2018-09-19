Remand for pair caught with 2.6kg of TNT on British base

September 19th, 2018

A British bases court on Wednesday remanded for five days two men aged 41 and 50, who were arrested on Tuesday after a gun and explosives were allegedly found in one of their cars.

Initial reports suggested that one of the vehicles, driven by the 50-year-old was under surveillance by Cypriot police, who notified their bases counterparts when the two men had entered their jurisdiction in different cars.

Bases police stopped the vehicles in the Episkopi area, and after a search, said they found a handgun as well as ten TNT sticks weighing a total of 1.3 kilos in one of the cars.

After further investigations, with the help of search dogs, bases police found a further ten TNT sticks hidden in the ground at an open space where the two men had met earlier, bringing the total found to 2.6kg of explosives. A shrine in Bangkok was blown up by a 3kg TNT pipe bomb in 2015 killing 20 people and injuring over 120.

The case is being investigated by bases police with the cooperation of Cyprus police.

