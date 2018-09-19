The way things are: Knight of the Broom

By Colette NiReamonn Ioannidou

I have a book given by an old couple that worked in India as missionaries. It’s in tatters but treasured. It contains recipes for various dishes such as: Sauce for Friar Tuck’s Mock Venison and Doopiaja of Pigeons. Recipes for medicinal use: Emetic Draught, Emulsion for old Coughs and Emulsion for Recent Coughs. Then there’s Perfumery, Cosmetics and Dentifrice. Reading through it is a journey into the past when kitchen knives needed rust cleaned off them and stale bread was revamped not thrown out. This snippet comes under ‘Knight of the Broom’.

“Finally, one other suggestion is of no little importance, viz, cats, dogs, and sweepers, as a rule, have no business in the kitchen.”

Bear in mind here the ‘sweeper’ is a person. It continues: “The sweeper, or, as he is elsewhere called, “knight of the broom,” should only be admitted either before the operations of the day have commenced, or after their final termination. Ninety-nine sweepers out of a hundred know that intrusions in the kitchen are against all established rule throughout the length and breath of India; and yet, if the master or mistress be indifferent, not only the knight but his lady also will indulge their fingers in many a savoury pie. It is no uncommon thing to find them constantly in kitchens of houses of gentlemen ignorant of this rule, peeling potatoes, shelling peas, and performing other offices for the cook, in expectation of some return for such assistance or services rendered.”

You can almost feel the writer looking down a long aristocratic nose at the prospect of a common ‘sweeper’ daring to handle food.

I found this morsel on page 10:

“Rice Conjee: The water in which rice is boiled should never be thrown away: it is nutritious and fattening for all cattle, horses included, and may be given daily to milch cows and goats with great advantage.” That brought back a childhood in which nothing was wasted; chicken stock was a favourite all-rounder. Mashed potatoes left over from a main meal were later mixed with sage or thyme, salt and black pepper, and fried in Irish butter till they turned rich crispy brown. Slivered onions and fresh parsley were favourite optional additions.

Or else you could try… Ball Curry of Liver and Udder. “Get one pound each of liver and udder: thoroughly wash and parboil them, then cut them into pieces, put into a mortar, and pound them to a pulp; mix with pepper, salt, herbs, bread-crumbs, and an egg; make into balls, and curry them in the same manner as any other ball curries.”

I’m sure there are people in India, depending on religious sensitivities, who would not dream of eating a cow’s udder. And, I think, there are quite a few Brits who wouldn’t eat one either! When we came to Cyprus there were so many delicious meals to be enjoyed. When a true Cypriot eats a chicken, I was told, he even sucks the marrow from the bones. Years of poverty made people appreciate every scrap of food. An old man once told me how he used to trap hedgehogs to eat. In Cyprus, I politely declined to acquire a taste for animal testicles dressed up to look like potato cakes once I knew what they were. My young son took to them with sheer exuberance – until he found out what part of the animal he was tucking into.

Under Food Colouring for Jellies, Creams, Ices, and Cakes, the books suggests “Boil very slowly in a gill of water, till reduced to one half, twenty grams of cochineal, and the same quantity of alum and cream of tartar finely pounded; strain, and keep in a small phial. For yellow, use an infusion of saffron. For green, wash well and pull into small bits, a handful of spinach leaves; put them into a closely-covered saucepan, let them boil for a few minutes, and then press the juice.”

Or you could try some Poor Man’s Champagne: “Put a pint of Scotch ale into a jug, and add a bottle of good ginger beer.” That might still be interesting, if you like Scotch.

Or a Mango Amehoor: “Peel and quarter some green mangoes; sprinkle with salt, and expose them to the sun until they begin to dry up; then rub them with dry pounded turmeric, chillies and dry ginger; sprinkle more salt and expose them to the sun again until they are quite dried up, when they may be bottled and kept for use.” In Lefkara, many years ago, they dried fruits on the flat roofs of houses and made wonderful fig cakes by mashing the figs into fat little circles and adding chopped blanched almonds. I wonder in years to come how quaint our habits will be to those for whom we have become history.