Two ‘fake dentists’ remanded for eight days

A couple, both 45, were remanded for eight days on Wednesday for allegedly practising dentistry with fake diplomas.

The couple, who reportedly have their practice in Strovolos, in the Nicosia district, were arrested after being reported to the police by their secretary.

Police said that they had been practicing dentistry since 2010 with fake diplomas and were not registered with the dentists’ association.

During a search in the premises, police located seven medical diplomas that appear to be fake.

They are being investigated for forged documents, securing goods under false pretences, money laundering and offences concerning the violation of the law on dentists.