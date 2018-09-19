Two ‘fake dentists’ remanded for eight days

September 19th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Two ‘fake dentists’ remanded for eight days

Nicosia district court

A couple, both 45, were remanded for eight days on Wednesday for allegedly practising dentistry with fake diplomas.

The couple, who reportedly have their practice in Strovolos, in the Nicosia district, were arrested after being reported to the police by their secretary.

Police said that they had been practicing dentistry since 2010 with fake diplomas and were not registered with the dentists’ association.

During a search in the premises, police located seven medical diplomas that appear to be fake.

They are being investigated for forged documents, securing goods under false pretences, money laundering and offences concerning the violation of the law on dentists.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close