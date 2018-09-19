Two people injured after car ‘attack’ outside mosque in London

September 19th, 2018 Britain, FRONT PAGE, World 0 comments

Two people injured after car ‘attack’ outside mosque in London

British police were called on Wednesday to an incident where two people have been taken to hospital after reports of a car hitting pedestrians outside a mosque in north-west London.

“The driver failed to stop at the scene. Inquiries are underway to trace them,” London’s Metropolitan police said.

“Officers are currently retaining an open mind regarding the cause of the collision.”

The two hospitalised people are not believed to have life-threatening injuries, the police said.

Officers were called at 0035 BST (2335 GMT) to the incident in the London borough of Brent.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close