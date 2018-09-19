Two women on an opera journey

Soprano Anoki Von Arx and soprano/ concert pianist Zara Barkhoudarian will make music a female affair on Saturday, when they join together on a journey of opera in Paphos.

The night will present music until the mid-20th century with a number of songs in English, German, Russian, Armenian, Italian, French and Czech by Handel, Gluck, Mozart, Verdi, Masgagni, Puccini, Catalanio the French Composers St Saens, Bizet, Russian and Armenian opera, with solos and duets.

And for those who think opera is boring, Von Arx will make us think again as she brings a fun element to opera. As well as performing, she will talk to the audience about her arias and opera in general.

After an international dancing career, Von Arx devoted herself to opera singing. Her voice covers the entire spectrum from high and dramatic soprano to mezzo. In 2010 she started to combine opera singing with break dance and hip hop that leaves you wondering why it was not done before.

Barkhoudarian, from Armenia, started piano lessons at the age of six at the Armenian Music School Tchaikovsky. She continued her studies at the Conservatory of Yerevan. At 18 she became the soloist of the Armenian State Tele Radio Choir, with which she toured all over Europe and won numerous prizes and awards.

She moved to Cyprus in 1995 and regularly performs all over the island. She also performs abroad and organises a number of charity concerts every year.

Barkhoudarian also teaches piano, vocal and music theory at the European Conservatory of Music of LitsaKoutalari-Iaonnou.

A Journey of Opera

Performance by Anoki Von Arx and Zara Barkhoudarian. September 22. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 8pm. €12. Tel: 70-002420