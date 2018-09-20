A musical trance

It will be a psychedelic end to the week on Sunday, when the LA-based, Israeli-bred Infected Mushroom will be added to the long line of excellent performances at the Guaba Beach Bar.

The duo, Erez Eisen and Amit Duvdevani, have been making waves in the psy-trance, electronica and psychedelic music scene for two decades now. Their brand is still going strong and they are one of the bestselling groups in Israeli music history in terms of both domestic and international sales.

Eisen and Duvdevani broke into the scene with the release of their first album in 1999 and, almost by accident, ended up changing trance music forever. The duo have created a genre-defying sound by producing hypnotic arrangements, complex layered melodies and their willingness to experiment with multiple genres.

They started out by conquering the trance scene, then crossed over to the electronic dance community where they sold out venues and headlined festivals all over the world.

They have twice been ranked among the world’s 10 best DJ’s by DJ Magazine, with streaming numbers in the tens of millions and a cult following of die-hard fans.

The day will start at 12pm with The Von, then Illeven will perform at 3pm until 5pm, next up BLZN’ will give us the final warm-up until we are entranced by Infected Mushroom.

Enough said. Bring on the music.

Infected Mushroom

Live performance by the duo. September 23. Guaba Beach Bar, Limassol. 10am-9.30pm. Tel: 96-340000