A river of music never stops

Paphos music fans, listen up because this is one of the last times that you will get to hear a local musician for some time. Singer Michael Antoniou (a local sensation) will be heading off to Dubai very soon, but before he goes he will meet on stage once more with the other members of the Moonriver Trio to do what he does best, sing for a good cause.

Antoniou, together with Renad Nourmanchine on the piano and Christos Zenios on the saxophone, will pay tribute to some legendary musicians next Thursday at The Marrekech in Paphos. Get ready to listen to songs that were made into hits by Adele, Leonard Cohen, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, Barry White, Dean Martin, Chris Isaak, Elvis, and many more.

The man behind the voice for the evening didn’t always sing in public, he used to be a boxer and a businessman. It wasn’t until his son was born that he discovered his love of singing.

An interesting fact about pianist Nourmanchine is that he once performed in the company of Sir Paul McCartney, while he was on holiday in Latchi.

Completing the trio will be Zenios, a very talented young musician from Paphos.

The performance is a charity event for Alzheimer’s, and it is sponsored by Peter Morton removals.

Speaking about his move, Antoniou said: “I feel it’s time to spread my wings and move on to pastures new, as I have gone as far as I can go in Cyprus. I’ve played all the top hotels and venues, and now I need to be challenged.”

Then again, if you are worried about him making a name for himself in Dubai, don’t be. He has already performed at some of the top music venues there and, based on the reactions from the audience, he could be making it big in Dubai very soon.

A Tribute to the Legends of Music

Performance by the Moonriver Trio. September 27. The Marrekech, Kissonerga, Paphos. 7pm. €24.50 including a three-course buffet. Tel: 99-854375 or 99-283566