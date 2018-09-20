Anastasiades to promote Cyprus as investment destination on London visit

President Nicos Anastasiades was travelling to London on Thursday evening to promote Cyprus as an investment destination.

He was leaving for the UK from Salzburg where he took part in an informal European Summit, a presidency announcement said.

Anastasiades will address a business forum hosted by the Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency (CIPA) in Bloomberg`s headquarters, on Friday morning.

Finance Minister Harris Georgiades and Energy Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis will also address the forum.

On Friday evening, Anastasiades will be the keynote speaker at an official dinner hosted by the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and the Energy, Commerce, Industry and Tourism Ministry of Cyprus with the participation of members of the London business community, the press release concludes.