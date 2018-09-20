Anastasiades to promote Cyprus as investment destination on London visit

September 20th, 2018 Cyprus, Investment Watch 0 comments

Anastasiades to promote Cyprus as investment destination on London visit

President Nicos Anastasiades

President Nicos Anastasiades was travelling to London on Thursday evening to promote Cyprus as an investment destination.

He was leaving for the UK from Salzburg where he took part in an informal European Summit, a presidency announcement said.

Anastasiades will address a business forum hosted by the Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency (CIPA) in Bloomberg`s headquarters, on Friday morning.

Finance Minister Harris Georgiades and Energy Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis will also address the forum.

On Friday evening, Anastasiades will be the keynote speaker at an official dinner hosted by the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and the Energy, Commerce, Industry and Tourism Ministry of Cyprus with the participation of members of the London business community, the press release concludes.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close