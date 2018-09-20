Bar Review: D’Avilla Cafe and Bar, Nicosia

By Liam Carter

Being new to Nicosia, I was quick to ask new found friends and acquaintances about their favourite spot in the heart of the city to unwind. D’Avilla was by far one of the most popular responses and thus after a long day at the office, I decided to check it out.

Sitting at the top of Ledra street, D’Avilla is your typical modern lounge, with both inside and outside seating, the latter on both Ledra and Onasagorou street with the second being less busy and touristy than Ledra. From first glance it was apparent that patrons flock to the bar for its wide variety of shisha flavours, with huge number of people sitting outside smoking and relaxing with friends.

I sat on a small table outside overlooking Ledra street, took a peek at the drinks menu and ordered a Long Island Iced Tea. As I waited I took a closer look to the drinks menu and the variety of cocktails offered is impressive. The staff were extremely polite and I was sipping on my cocktail in no time. Apart from being served with a smile, the cocktail was of very good quality with the splash of cola providing the perfect balance to all that liquor!

Although it was a busy night, sitting outside facing Ledra I found myself lost in observing the life on the street. Inside the bar the atmosphere was vibrant, and it seemed very popular with the young crowd. However it still seemed a place where all ages were welcome.

Located on one of the central streets, D’Avilla is a perfect location to have a catch-up coffee with a friend during the day or a catch-up cocktail during the night. Drinks, including a range of beers, spirits and cocktails are offered at a very reasonable price. Booking is advised especially on Fridays and the weekend.

D’Avilla Cafe and Bar

Where: Ledra street, Nicosia

When: 10am-2am

Contact: www.facebook.com/Davilla-cafe