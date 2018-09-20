Dherynia, Lefka crossings ready to open next month

The Greek Cypriot side will be ready to open both Dherynia and Lefka crossings early in October, according to reports.

While work at Dherynia has been completed, the Lefka crossing, on the side of the Republic, will need about 10 more days to be ready.

Facilities to house officers carrying out identity checks have been completed and tarmac is being laid.

A source told CNA that a lot of work has been done, adding that works at the Lefka crossing are expected to be completed within 10 days. After that, the Greek Cypriot side, from a technical point of view, will be ready to open both crossings.

CNA said Greek Cypriot negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis, visited the Lefka crossing on Wednesday to inspect the work, along with the co-head of the bicommunal technical committee for the opening of the crossings, Sotos Zakcheos, public works officials and the contractor.

Mavroyiannis and Zakheos were expected on Thursday to discuss the practical aspects of preparations for the opening of Lefka — organisational, staffing, equipment, and other arrangements — with the various state departments such as the police, public works, and customs.

As regards Dherynia, the source said that the Greek Cypriot side is ready to open it, but there is still the issue of moving a manned Turkish military post located at the other side.

President Nicos Anastasiades is to inform the UN Secretary-General on progress on the two crossings during their meeting in New York on September 28.

The opening of the two crossings was agreed by the two leaders as a confidence-building measure in 2015.