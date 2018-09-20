Don’t forget those who can’t remember: World Alzheimer’s Day

Don’t forget those who can’t remember: World Alzheimer’s Day

On the occasion of World Alzheimer’s Day on Friday, a Dementia charity is organising a concert by singer Eleonora Zouganeli on Friday at Curium amphitheatre, starting at 8.30pm. The purpose of the concert is to inform people about the aims and objectives of the charity.

Ithaca is also calling on people to support people with Dementia by attending an event on Saturday at the Ayios Demetrios park in Strovolos, Nicosia.

The event, from 4.30pm until 8.30pm, features music, snacks, drinks and games.
“Please do not forget to remember September 21 and spread our slogan “We do not forget those who cannot remember,” their statement said.

The aim of the day is to raise public awareness of issues surrounding Dementia and Alzheimer’s in order to better care for patients, respect them, support their families, but also to inform the government and spur it into action.

Tickets are available at www.tickethour.com.cy. For more information call 77-777040. Ticket price: €20
For general information call 70-008606 or email [email protected]

