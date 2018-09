Consultant to Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris and former secondary school teachers’ union leader Giorgos Skalias resigned on Thursday.

According to media reports Skalias, a retired secondary education teacher who was appointed as consultant to Hambiaouris, resigned for personal reasons.

But speculation abounds over whether his resignation is linked with the current education crisis.

Skalias told Sigmalive that he would soon explain the reasons of his resignation.