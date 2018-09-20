Four children killed in Netherlands as train hits ‘cargo’ bicycle (U)

September 20th, 2018 Europe, World 0 comments

Four children killed in Netherlands as train hits ‘cargo’ bicycle (U)

Rescue personnel work at the scene where a train struck a "cargo bicycle" .

Four children were killed and two people were wounded when a train struck a “cargo” bicycle, widely used by Dutch parents to transport their children, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred in the eastern city of Oss, near the German border.

Police said the cargo bike was electrically powered and had been transporting the children from a pre-school centre to school when the accident occurred. There were numerous witnesses, including other school-age children, police said.

The two injured people have been taken to a nearby hospital, where they are in critical condition.

“We have informed the families involved of this terrible news,” police said in a statement. “We are investigating how this could have happened.”

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close