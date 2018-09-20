Hazard left out of Chelsea squad for Europa League opener

September 20th, 2018 Europa League, Football, Sport 0 comments

Hazard left out of Chelsea squad for Europa League opener

Eden Hazard has not travelled for Chelsea's Europa League clash at PAOK Salonika on Thursday

Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard has not been included in the squad for their Europa League group stage opener at Greek side PAOK on Thursday, the Premier League club said.

The Belgian is among four players left in London by manager Maurizio Sarri along with centre back David Luiz, midfielder Mateo Kovacic and left-back Emerson Palmieri.

Hazard has made a flying start to the season with five goals in as many Premier League appearances, including a hat-trick in his most recent outing against Cardiff City at the weekend.

Sarri’s decision to leave Hazard out of the Europa League Group L match will keep the attacking midfielder fresh for Sunday’s league trip across London to West Ham United.

Chelsea top the Premier League table ahead of Liverpool on goal difference with five wins in their opening five matches.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close