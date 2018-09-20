Limassol murder suspects’ ‘guns had been fired’ Turkish Cypriot court hears

Authorities in the north on Thursday re-remanded in custody for six more days four men believed to be among the persons involved in the assassination in Limassol last February of Ernesto Leonides.

Turkish Cypriot police told the court that ballistics tests confirmed that weapons found in the men’s possession, during their arrest in the village of Akanthou in the north, had been fired.

Authorities in the north are still trying to identify the four men, who when arrested carried on them IDs and passports, which however turned out to be fake.

Turkish Cypriot police told the court that authorities have sought Interpol’s assistance in establishing the men’s true identity.

Through Interpol, the north has put in requests for information to Georgia, the Czech Republic, Turkey and the Republic of Cyprus.

The four men – who look like some of the men suspected of being involved in the assassination of Leonides – were arrested in the north following a raid in a tourist housing estate in Akanthou in August but they answered to different names.

In the north, they currently face charges of illegal entry and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Leonides, 47, was gunned down by three shooters wearing masks at a Limassol restaurant on February 8. He was believed to be the person controlling a Georgian ring in Cyprus involved in burglaries and thefts.

A 57-year-old man from Georgia was arrested last May in connection with the case, while Greek Cypriot police are still searching for the whereabouts of eight more people.

The eight suspects are: Lasha Okmelashvili, 33, from Georgia; Aleksi Gambarashvili, 29, from Georgia; Piruz Kavleashvili, also known as Piruzi Muresan, 31, from Georgia; Sergo Aslanishvili, 28, from Georgia; Lerik Muradov, 29, from Russia; Dimokritos Magdalianov, 48, from Georgia; Roland Beniaidze, 36, from Georgia; and Vakhtang Mangoshvili, 36, also from Georgia.

Photos of all eight can be found at: www.cypruspolicenews.com/ArticleSideGallery/ArticleId=11284