September 20th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Man critical after elderly couple thrown from their car

An elderly man is in critical condition after a traffic accident early on Thursday morning in Limassol.

The man, 86, and his 80-year-old wife were thrown out of their car at around 6am under conditions that are being investigated.

They were taken to Limassol general hospital where the driver was diagnosed with severe injuries while his wife was slightly injured.

The accident happened on Kolonaki avenue near the Skalvenitis supermarket and caused traffic chaos but traffic was back to normal by 9am.

