MBA students take learning overseas

Students on the MBA programme at the University of Cyprus took part in two international study weeks over the summer holiday.

The first was a study trip to JAMK University of Applied Sciences in Jyväskylä, Finland, where they attended the course Microeconomics of Competitiveness, originally developed at Harvard Business School by Michael Porter. They also had the opportunity to visit BioGTS, an award-winning high-growth Finnish bioenergy company, as bioeconomy is a primary area of specialisation for central Finland. Given the recent developments in Cyprus regarding the energy sector (identification of new energy zones in the Mediterranean), the case of BioGTS was a very good example for the students to relate to.

The second trip was to the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, where the students attended a course in International Marketing, aiming to expand their marketing horizons to a global context. Students were also engaged in active discussions about international and cross-cultural marketing issues and had the opportunity to apply the acquired skills to real international marketing problems.

During their stay, students had the chance to visit three organisations: Frank Bv, a fast growing web shop, which is very innovative in terms of digital marketing; Ophtec, a worldwide renowned company offering clinically innovative ophthalmic products; and Groningen seaport, which is the economic operator and authority of the port of Delfzijl and Eemshaven, targeting global markets.

The UCy MBA Programme, in association with the Business School of JAMK University of Applied Sciences and the Groningen Business School, intends to continue and expand these successful international study trips because they offer valuable international business experience of a hands-on nature to students.

For further information about the MBA Program visit: www.mba.ucy.ac.cy or call 22 893600, 22 893630 and 22 893632