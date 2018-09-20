New documentary revives memories of Cyprus train travel

By Annette Chrysostomou

‘Memories of the Cyprus Railway’, a new documentary celebrating the time of the railway, will be screened on Friday September 21 as part of the first international archaeological, ethnographic and historical documentary film and culture festival in Aglandjia.

The Cyprus government railway (or CGR) ran from 1905 until 1951 and revolutionised transport and society on the island at the time.

For the 30-minute documentary, director Anastasia Charalambous Barnfather has searched throughout Cyprus and abroad to capture the vivid recollections of people who travelled on the railway.

“I first had the idea when I saw the railway tracks at the old port and my father told me a bit of the history,” she said. “I was excited and started researching and I found a lot of information. I wanted to show it to the younger generation, many of them don’t know about the history.”

With husband Keith, who is the producer of the film, she located not only local people, but ventured abroad as well to find those who are still around to remember the times of the railway.

Among others, they contacted a man who had been a clerk working for the railway and interviewed him in Athens, and found a British ex-serviceman who was in Cyprus at the time the trains were up and running.

A trailer is online to show people what they can expect.

“We got on…tuk, tuk, tuk, tuk, tuk…very nice! We liked it! The rocking motion of it slowly moving as we went along,” a woman says.

“We were excited, very excited, because we travelled on the train and we loved the train,” another man told the cameras.

The film is part of a 10-episode documentary series, ‘The forgotten trains of Cyprus’, focusing on the period from 1900 to 1975, when the government railway , mining, harbour and other railways ran across the island. Each episode deals with a particular era of the history. The last two are about the restoration of the railway museum of Evrychou.

“We believe the modern industrial history of Cyprus has not been covered enough,” Keith Barnfather commented. “What we want to achieve is to preserve the memory of the people who lived at the time.”

Already, he added, sadly half of the people the couple interviewed during the past ten years for the project have died.

The producer and director are also preparing a version to be shown in schools – that is, if they get some funding which is hard to come by in Cyprus.

Having paid for the filming themselves, now postproduction funds are needed to polish off the other nine episodes, for graphics, music and voiceover, all of which cost money.

For now those are interested to see the first part of the series can do so for €5 which is the daily price for the entrance to the festival.

The screening at the Skali Cultural Centre of Aglandjia will start at 7pm Friday. For more info or to help fund the series call 97-760047 or email [email protected] Facebook: Memories of Cyprus Railways