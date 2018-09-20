Nicosia on world tourism stage

Nicosia’s importance as a unique and attractive tourist destination was highlighted by the President of Nicosia Tourism Board at the WTCF summit in Qingdao, China which took place on September 7-9, 2018. In the context of the summit’s thematic “Orient Industry Trends, Brand Tourism Cities”. Mrs Tanou presented Nicosia Tourism Board’s campaign, entitled, “Meet Nicosia Meet Culture” which aims to promote Nicosia as a cultural destination and increase the number of visitors to its numerous museums and cultural centres.

In the presence of hundreds of travel and destination representatives from all over the world the President of Nicosia Tourism Board highlighted the importance of Nicosia as a cultural destination, since with more than fifty different museums, cultural monuments and cultural centres, it can meet the needs of the most demanding visitor. Mrs Tanou underlined that Nicosia has the capacity to become a competitive tourist destination, not only because of its cultural richness and historic tradition but also due to the large number of students that live here – more than 30.000- , the new and modern infrastructure and the increased investment activity from abroad. Nicosia, as Mrs Tanou said, is a dynamic city which can be included in the world tourism’s stage and she concluded that Nicosia Tourism Board cooperates with cultural organisations, universities, academic institutions, municipalities and other associations for the sustainable and smart development of the city and district of Nicosia.

“Meet Nicosia Meet Culture” is a campaign which was formed with the input of the majority of Nicosia’s museums under the guidance of Nicosia Tourism Board and aims to promote Nicosia’s museums and cultural institutions through marketing activities and other initiatives that would make those places more visible and more accessible to the public, both locals and tourists.

World Tourism Cities Federation (WTCF), is the world’s first international tourism organization focusing on cities. Established on 15 September 2012 in Beijing, the headquarters and Secretariat of WTCF are based in Beijing, and Chinese and English are its official languages. Today WTCF has 136 city members, 69 institutional members and 6 branches. Nicosia is the only Cypriot city that participates in the organisation.