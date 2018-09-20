Plant of the week: Plant long known for action against migraine

Name: Feverfew (Tanacetum parthenium)

Otherwise known as: Nosebleed, Midsummer Daisy

Habitat: An herbaceous perennial member of the Asteraceae family native to southern Europe which grows to about 75cm with numerous daisy-like flowerheads and chrysanthemum-type leaves. It spurns rich soils and flourishes in hedgerows and barren conditions.

What does it do: The name is a corruption of the Latin – febrifugia – a reference to its fever reducing properties. It was said to be strewn around the Parthenon during public ceremonies possibly to repel noxious insects because it contains pyrethrum, a natural insecticide.

In medieaval times it was looked upon as a panacea and attached to the wrist by ribbons was believed to protect against the plague, rabies, the activity of witches, opium addiction and prevent hysteria in maidens.

Nicholas Culpepper, the English herbalist, writing in the 17th century stated ‘…it cleanseth the womb, expelleth the after-birth, and doth the woman all manner of good she can expect of a herb’.

While being associated with migraine, feverfew is also anti-thrombotic, anti-inflammatory and anti-rheumatic. It protects against clot formation, relieves Meniere’s disease and regulates menstruation.

Anecdotal evidence supporting the efficacy of the plant in treating rheumatoid arthritis has led to many clinical trials which reveal that inflammatory compounds released by white blood cells and platelets that contribute to cellular damage associated with the disease, are inhibited by feverfew. This activity arises from a compound, parthenolide, which produces a similar effect to cortisone.

In his book The Family Herbal, written in 1772, Dr John Hill noted, ‘In the worst headache this herb exceeds whatever else is known’. By this he was repeating what had been known for centuries, feverfew has afforded considerable relief to migraine sufferers. A key feature associated with the pain is the activity of prostaglandins and the hormone serotonin. Medical research has determined that their production is inhibited by the compounds of feverfew. However, it does not work for everyone, while some trial groups have shown positive responses others have claimed no benefit.

Capsules are available and many herbalists will supply a tincture which can be taken in water. A tea can be made from the flowers and leaves for relief from tinnitus.

Apart from its pharmaceutical uses, feverfew and its relatives make a handsome mid-bed plant that will bloom throughout the summer and will tolerate full sun. They can be added to the bedding of pets to repel fleas and Tanacetum vulgare is hated by mice.