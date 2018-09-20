Ronaldo sees red as Juventus beat Valencia

September 20th, 2018 Champions League, Football, Sport 0 comments

Ronaldo sees red as Juventus beat Valencia

Cristiano Ronaldo was in tears after being sent off

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first Champions League appearance for Juventus lasted only 29 minutes as the competition’s record scorer was sent off but his side opened their Group H campaign with a 2-0 win at Valencia on Wednesday.

Penalties either side of halftime by Miralem Pjanic sealed the points for the visitors as Valencia’s return to European competition after a two-year absence went flat.

The night was overshadowed by Champions League record scorer Ronaldo’s straight red card for a seemingly innocuous tangle in the area with a Valencia defender.

He appeared as stunned as the Mestalla crowd when German referee Felix Brych handed out his punishment.

A penalty miss by Daniel Parejo in stoppage time summed up Valencia’s night.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close