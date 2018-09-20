Ronaldo sees red as Juventus beat Valencia

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first Champions League appearance for Juventus lasted only 29 minutes as the competition’s record scorer was sent off but his side opened their Group H campaign with a 2-0 win at Valencia on Wednesday.

Penalties either side of halftime by Miralem Pjanic sealed the points for the visitors as Valencia’s return to European competition after a two-year absence went flat.

The night was overshadowed by Champions League record scorer Ronaldo’s straight red card for a seemingly innocuous tangle in the area with a Valencia defender.

He appeared as stunned as the Mestalla crowd when German referee Felix Brych handed out his punishment.

A penalty miss by Daniel Parejo in stoppage time summed up Valencia’s night.