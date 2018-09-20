The Mall of Cyprus: Welcomes Tezenis, Nautica, KEM & Socks & Tights

The Mall of Cyprus welcomes some of the most popular fashion brands in Cyprus, compiling and expanding even more the already extensive range of choices it provides to its customers. In this context, the Tezenis, Nautica, KEM and Socks & Tights stores make their entrance to The Mall of Cyprus, turning shopping into a delightful experience for all ages.

With a playful mood, Tezenis, the youngest brand of the CALZEDONIA Group, which has managed to conquer the audience with its youthful, cosmopolitan and trendsetting profile, offers a great range of underwear, homewear, easywear and swimsuits for women, men and children. New fresh suggestions at competitive prices are made on a weekly basis, making the brand particularly appealing to young people, and not only.

On the other hand, the popular brand Nautica, a name synonymous with sport luxury and elegance, originating from America, also makes a dynamic entrance. Drawing on inspiration from man’s long-term need for exploration and action, Nautica is today one of the most important lifestyle brands with an international presence in 64 countries, offering a wide variety of high-quality clothes for women and men.

KEM is a leading manufacturer of women’s accessories, since 1985, with over 300 selling points in Greece, Cyprus and other European countries. Design innovation combined with a non-negotiable commitment to quality have established it as a significant influence in the shaping and evolution of the leather goods and women’s accessories market, in Greece and Cyprus. The sensitive perception of contemporary lifestyle and fashion trends along with the passion for creation, compose a product designed for modern women of all ages.

Last but not least, the favourite Socks & Tights brand is ready to give a colourful touch to The Mall of Cyprus, with the largest range of over 2000 different products in designs, colours, styles and sizes during Autumn / Winter, and more than 500 different swimwear and beachwear clothing during the Spring / Summer season. At Socks & Tights you can enjoy the Mix & Match products to create your own style with a unique combination of colours and designs that meet your needs, with quality that exceeds expectations and prices that fit all pockets.

The new stores are here to add even more dynamics to The Mall of Cyprus, which continues its expansion works under the broader rationale of “Expanding experiences” with the ultimate goal of providing its audience and consumers with more shopping and entertainment experiences for the whole family.

For further information about the new stores visit: http://expanding.themallofcyprus.com/new-brands/