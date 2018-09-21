Arrest made after Macheras forest fire

A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the large fire in the Macheras forest which broke out at 10am on Thursday morning.

The fire, which burnt an area of approximately 70 hectares covered with pine trees, was brought under control by 5pm.

Around 150 personnel were mobilised on the ground, assisted by seven water-dropping aircraft. Three bulldozers were commandeered to carve fire-breaks and provide access to ground forces.

The blaze started earlier on Thursday in two places, with a distance of around 500 metres between them, raising suspicions that it could have been set deliberately.