End-of-October tax return deadline looms

More than 90 per cent of taxpayers have registered with the online TAXISnet system for income tax, but less than half have submitted their statement for 2017, due by the end of October, an official said on Friday.

According to deputy tax commissioner, Soteris Markides, so far 43 per cent of taxpayers registered with TAXISnet have submitted their income tax statements. The submission deadline is October 31.

Markides urged taxpayers to register with TAXISnet on time as payment of income tax due as a result of the submission of the statement can be made electronically via the website www.jccsmart.com.cy only until October 31. After the deadline expires, payment can only be made the district tax offices and are subject to the due interest and charges.

He added that more than 90 per cent of tax payers have registered with TAXISnet which translates to 268,000 persons. Based on last year’s data, between 285,000 and 290,000 income tax statements are expected to be submitted, he said.

Following the announcement for the compulsory filing of 2017’s tax returns online, the tax department organised a series of presentations in municipalities and communities to show taxpayers how to use TAXISnet.