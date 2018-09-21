EU commissioner on citizenship sale fact-finding visit

The European Commission plans to issue recommendations to member states selling citizenship in return for investment in November, the EU justice and gender equality commissioner said in Nicosia on Friday.

Commissioner Vera Jourova was speaking after a meeting with the justice minister, Ionas Nicolaou.

The report will contain recommendations to governments, as well as standards on how to carry out checks on people applying for citizenship. Technocrats from Cyprus will also be invited to work with the commission before the report is issued.

Nicolaou said that Cyprus had no intention of granting citizenship to people linked to unlawful activities.

He added that measures in Cyprus were taken which go beyond those suggested by European directives but any recommendations outlined in the report will be discussed.

The citizenship-by-investment scheme, introduced in its current form four years ago, was last updated in May, when the government announced new measures to regulate the business. Last year alone the scheme allowed 503 investors to acquire a Cypriot passport for themselves and a further 510 for family members.

Investors are required to invest at least €2m in real estate or a company or shares in one. Alternatively, investors may also invest €2m in securities offered by investment companies licensed by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, or a combination of the above.

Jourova explained she is in Cyprus to ask questions and will inform the commission what she has learned.

Other issues discussed between Nicoalou and Jourova concerned justice reform, the modernisation and upgrading of the courts, and the speeding up of the administration of justice.

“Over the next five years, these investments will exceed 100 million euros.”

In an interview with Politis before her meetings in Cyprus, Jourova said the EU cannot force member countries to abandon naturalisation for investment programmes.

Calling the practice unfair as it favours people with money, she said the EU can nevertheless only provide guidance.

“It is up to the member states. But what we can do is ensure that conditions are appropriate. We want to guarantee that EU citizenship is given to people who really have links with the country where they apply for citizenship,” she said. “We are currently working on a report on all systems that grant EU citizenship and visas to investors by describing existing national law and practices. Our report will include guidance for member states, including the necessary checks for applicants.”

Asked what she thinks of both handing out visa or passports to people for money, she replied in both cases the person will gain access to the EU as a whole, though there is a difference. Visas are for a limited time, while naturalisation is for life.

Both cases, she went on to say, have an impact for security in the European Union as the person can move about freely in the area.