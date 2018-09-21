First annual break dance competition in Paphos this weekend

By Bejay Browne

The youth council of Paphos municipality is looking to establish a number of events aimed at young people of all nationalities residing in the town, the first of these, this weekend is an annual international break dance competition with the participation of dancers from all over Europe.

There will also be dance and DJ workshops for break dance beginners and those that are more advanced. The inaugural event, “Break the Maze” will get underway on Saturday at the recently renovated Ibrahim’s Khan in the heart of Paphos old town.

Dancers from Cyprus, Greece, Ukraine, Romania and the UK, as well as others, are already taking part. “We can take a maximum of 300 dancers and are hoping that around 250 will take part,” president of the youth council of Paphos municipality, 34-year-old councillor and lawyer, Giorgos Tselepos, told the Cyprus Mail.

Supported by the youth council and athletic tourism Cyprus, it will include performances, dancing duels and educational seminars. “World-renowned break dancer, BBoy Bruce Almighty, who is one of the top ten in the world and the well-known DJ Renegade will be hosting the event,” he said. Break the Maze is being touted as the ‘biggest and hottest urban dance event in Cyprus.’

The Break the Maze programme will take place over the weekend.

On Saturday: 4pm- 5pm Bruce Almighty: Bboying (Break Dance) Introductory Workshop for beginners, 5pm-6pm -DJ Renegate: DJ Demonstration Workshop, 6pm-8pm Bruce Almighty presents his Bboying (Break Dance) professional workshop, and at 9pm there is a welcome party.

On Sunday 23 at 11am, the all-style preliminaries will take place, followed at 12 noon by the Bboy preliminaries, and at 5pm the official event with all style battles.

The public is invited to attend the event on Sunday, which gets underway at 11am and will last all day. “There will be refreshments available there and there are a number of eateries and cafes close by that will be open too,” he said.

Tselepos added that the council is looking to establish a ‘first of a kind event’ to be held in Paphos, instead of the ‘usual’ ones that take place in other towns. He said that break dancing is popular with younger people and a number of dance schools here are also teaching this style of dance to their pupils.

“We want to create this event as a new ‘brand’ for Cyprus and it’s something new and exciting,” he said. Dance schools from Cyprus have been invited to attend and participants may register ahead of the event to avoid disappointment or may go along on the day to register.

A campaign to register bone marrow donors will be held within the framework of the event and part of the proceeds will be given to the Karaiskakeio Foundation.

Tickets: €12 public entrance, €10 participation, €20 workshops and €25 package deal- participation and workshops.

The youth council is already hoping to expand and upgrade the event next year, where more than one venue will be used for the competition, he said.

To register, or for more information: www.cyprusathletictourism.com / ticketsonline