Football hooligans fined and banned

Two football hooligans were fined €750 each and barred from matches for nine months on Friday for possessing flares and firecrackers during the Apoel-Astana game on August 23.

The two teenagers, aged 17 and 19, were detained after the game when officers found the explosives during a search of the car they were travelling in.

Several other arrests were made both before and after the match in Nicosia’s GSP stadium.

Before the start, a 22-year-old man, a passenger in a car, lit a flare and waved it outside the car window. The car was stopped by police officers who arrested both the passenger and the driver.

Another 22-year-old man was arrested just after the final whistle as he rushed onto the pitch before being brought down by police and ground stewards and taken away.