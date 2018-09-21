Football hooligans fined and banned

September 21st, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Football hooligans fined and banned

File photo

Two football hooligans were fined €750 each and barred from matches for nine months on Friday for possessing flares and firecrackers during the Apoel-Astana game on August 23.

The two teenagers, aged 17 and 19, were detained after the game when officers found the explosives during a search of the car they were travelling in.

Several other arrests were made both before and after the match in Nicosia’s GSP stadium.

Before the start, a 22-year-old man, a passenger in a car, lit a flare and waved it outside the car window. The car was stopped by police officers who arrested both the passenger and the driver.

Another 22-year-old man was arrested just after the final whistle as he rushed onto the pitch before being brought down by police and ground stewards and taken away.

 

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close