Heavy metal lightning rods in Nicosia

The saying goes that three is a crowd but come Wednesday, three will make sure a crowd comes together to enjoy a night of heavy metal like never before.

The place will be DownTown Live in Nicosia and the three people behind the music will be Tim ‘The Ripper’ Owens from Judas Priest, Iced Earth and many others, Harry ‘The Tyrant’ Conklin from underground legends Jag Panzer, and Sean ‘The Hell Destroyer’ Peck from Cage, Death Dealer and Denner/Shermann.

Together these music legends will form The Three Tremors and perform all the songs from their debut self-titled album released this month, plus several select heavy metal classics.

The boys, from California, are on tour to promote the album and we will be among the first to hear the songs performed live. All 12 songs on the album were written by Peck. The album promises to be a timeless classic.

The album can be purchased on the band’s website (http://thethreetremors.com/) in an exclusive collectors’ package, but hurry, it is a limited edition and there are only 500 available. In the world of heavy metal, this album is a part of history and true heavy metal fans won’t want to miss the chance to own one.

The Three Tremors
Live performance by band. September 26. Downtown Live, Emanuel Roidi 2, Strovolos, Nicosia. 7.30pm-11.30pm. €20/25/30. Tel: 96-580654

