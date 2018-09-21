Less than nine per cent of Cyprus’ energy is from RES

Cyprus is among the four EU countries in which less than 10 per cent of electricity consumed in 2016 came from renewable energy sources, a Eurostat report just released revealed.

Malta is at the bottom of the list with 6 per cent. Luxembourg and Hungary both produced 7 per cent and Cyprus 8.6 per cent.

Five of the member states generated more than half of their electricity from renewables, Austria (73 per cent), Sweden (65 per cent), Portugal and Denmark (both around 54 per cent) and Latvia with 51 per cent.

Of all renewable electricity generated during the year most, 36.9 per cent, came from hydro power, closely followed by wind power (31.8 per cent). Solar lags far behind with 11.6 per cent and the rest, 19.7 per cent, is generated in various other ways.

Norway is the only European country which produces more than it needs, 104.7 per cent. Nearly all of this, 99 per cent, comes from hydropower. Iceland, which produces a third of its electricity from geothermal sources, comes close with 95.3 per cent.

European Union targets are to reach a 20 per cent RES share by 2020. Under the provisions Cyprus must achieve a 13 per cent share by then.