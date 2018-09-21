News podcast: Reforms at the WTO, Italian film days and EU’s new Asian vision

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in international and local news – in audio form.
Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:
- The EU Trade Commissioner outlines proposals to reform the World Trade Organisation;
- Italian film days, lectures and a photo exhibition are coming up
- Representative for Foreign Affairs sets out the EU’s vision for a new and comprehensive strategy to better connect Europe and Asia
For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/