September 21st, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

News podcast: Reforms at the WTO, Italian film days and EU’s new Asian vision

Italian ambassador Andrea Cavallari

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in international and local news – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • The EU Trade Commissioner outlines proposals to reform the World Trade Organisation;
  • Italian film days, lectures and a photo exhibition are coming up
  • Representative for Foreign Affairs sets out the EU’s vision for a new and comprehensive strategy to better connect Europe and Asia

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/

