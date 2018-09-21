Pensioner hit by car succumbs to her injuries

An 80-year-old woman died from her injuries early on Friday after a road accident which happened on Thursday in Limassol.

She and her husband, 86, were attempting to cross Kolonaki avenue near the Skalvenitis supermarket when they were hit by a car driven by a 70-year-old man at 6am.

Though it was initially reported that the husband and not his wife was in critical condition the woman died at 1am.

The driver, a British national who is a permanent resident of Cyprus, was arrested. He was not under the influence of alcohol.

The husband’s condition is still extremely critical.