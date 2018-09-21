Protest organised for Friday evening against early release of paedophile

By Evie Andreou

A social media group is organising a protest on Friday afternoon outside the Presidential Palace against the early release this month of a convicted child molester.

The protest is being organised by a Facebook group entitled “Keep an eye on the children! No to the release of paedophiles.”

The group was formed after news earlier this month that a convicted child molester was released earlier than anticipated due to presidential pardon and that his victim, who lives in the same neighbourhood as him, was not informed of this.

A representative of the group, Eleni Charalambous, told TVOne that they decided to organise themselves to push for harsher penalties for those convicted of such offences and to put pressure on the government to act more responsibly in its actions concerning the safety of children.

“We were shocked to hear that a presidential pardon was given to a convicted child molester,” Charalambous said.

She added that they want to send out the message that society would like the state to “stand as a shield protecting our children.”

The man had benefitted from a general presidential pardon granted by Nicos Anastasiades after his re-election in February this year. He had been sentenced to three years in jail for molesting his neighbours’ daughter and was due to be released on March 29, 2019. Following the presidential pardon, he was released on September 9 and he returned home to the same neighbourhood as his victim – now an adult – who was not however informed of his release.

Charalambous said that it was not important how the man came to receive a presidential pardon, but that he did and they want to make sure it won’t happen again.

“We want actions, we find unacceptable that he was released without the victim being informed,” she said.

The group said that as parents and as society members believe that the zero tolerance of the state towards these individuals should be self-evident, that penalties for such offences should be harsh and that convicted child molesters ought to be excluded from the possibility of presidential pardons.

They also called for the protection of the victims after the release of these persons.

The protest is to take place at 6pm, outside the Presidential Palace.