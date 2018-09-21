Request to play La Liga game in US rejected

September 21st, 2018 European football, Sport 0 comments

Request to play La Liga game in US rejected

La Liga had requested to play Barcelona's game against Girona in Miami on Jan. 26

Spain’s football federation has rejected La Liga’s request to play Barcelona’s game against Girona in Miami on Jan. 26, a federation source told Reuters on Friday.

“A letter was sent to La Liga this morning in which it denies the game request because it does not comply with the international rules”, said a source from the federation.

According to world governing body FIFA’s statutes, any domestic competition played outside the league’s usual home must be approved by the home federation, the European governing body UEFA, the federation where the game is taking place, and the regional confederation – in this case the United States Soccer Federation and CONCACAF.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close