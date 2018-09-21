Spehar highlights Cyprus on International Day of Peace

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General (SRSG) and Head of Mission in Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar, on Friday highlighted the importance of people across the island working together towards lasting peace on the island.

The written statement was issued to mark International Day of Peace.

Spehar said this year’s #peaceday celebrates the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights: the world’s “magna carta”, enshrining the principles of dignity, equality and inalienable rights for all. The full and universal enjoyment of human rights is an indisputable cornerstone of peace, yet the Declaration does not include a “Right to Peace” among its articles.

This year, the United Nations is asking people to think about what the right to peace means to them. Spehar said “For the UN, the right to peace entails not only the absence of violent conflict but also the protection of all human rights and the realisation of development objectives. This can only be attained when individuals and societies recognise not only their rights but also the rights and needs of others, practicing tolerance, solidarity and mutual understanding. In Cyprus, as elsewhere, all can do their part.”

The statement added that the UN Security Council, through Resolution 2430 (2018), recently appealed to the sides on Cyprus to promote trust-building and engage in confidence-building measures as building-blocks to peace, and also underscored the importance of civil society involvement in the peace process, emphasising intercommunal contacts, exchange and co-operation.

Spehar concluded, “As we mark the 2018 International Day of Peace, now more than ever, the cause of peace needs everyone’s support; greater involvement of women and youth is particularly important. Believing in peace is not enough; all communities must work together to make it a reality.” she stated. Each year the International Day of Peace is observed around the world on 21st September. The General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, both within and among all nations and peoples