Teen arrested on suspicion of stealing tools

Paphos police arrested a 16-year-old boy on Thursday after he was accused of stealing tools and machinery worth approximately €900 from the storage room of a 58-year-old man.

The 58-year-old reported that on September 14, someone stole tools that include a wood cutting machine and metal cases from a storage area that was located underground of the man’s residence.

The teen was arrested on Thursday after a witness reported to police that he had seen him coming out of the storage space and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

He denies any involvement in the crime.