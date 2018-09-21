The times they are a-changin’

The one thing you can count on in life is that things change. In business, in order to keep ahead you have to change with the times and this is why the Phoenix Leaders are organising a discussion with Professor Costas Markides on the subject of change and how business leaders can deal with it next Friday.

The discussion will look at how consumers, employees and companies have all changed and whether leaders should also change along with them. Markides has looked into this in depth and is now ready to present his latest research to business leaders on the island.

Markides will look at just how much technology has changed today’s leaders. He will also follow this train of thought to show just what it takes to be a leader in the 21st century. Following the discussion, everyone present will have the opportunity to chat one on one with the professor over a drink.

This discussion is part of a series of events organised by the Phoenix Leaders, a club founded by Valentina Kislya which has grown since its launch in February to become an alternative home for the Cypriot business community. The aim of these events is to give business people the chance to refresh and sharpen their focus with monthly discussions led by a series of experts from a variety of different fields. Past speakers include Sir John Sawers, former head of MI6, celebrity health and fitness guru Scott Laidler and business psychologist Simon Ashton.

Markides worked as a Research Associate at the Harvard Business School. He is on the editorial board of the Strategic Management Journal and the MIT Sloan Management Review. He was listed among the Forbes.com list of Most Influential Management Gurus in 2009.

Tickets for the discussion are limited and allocated on a first come, first served basis. For more information contact [email protected]

Consumers, Employees and Companies Have all Changed – Should Leaders Also Change?

Discussion with Professor Costas Markides. September 28. Lost + Found, 38 Lord Byron Street, Nicosia. 6.30pm. €60 plus VAT. In English. Tel: 22-818000